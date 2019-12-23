Webcoin (WEB) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Webcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $32.15 and $50.98. Webcoin has a total market cap of $46,100.00 and approximately $28,201.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.36 or 0.06162895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029894 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,399,663 coins. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $18.94, $33.94, $20.33, $10.39, $5.60, $32.15, $7.50, $24.43, $51.55, $24.68 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

