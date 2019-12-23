Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weir Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Weir Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Weir Group from an outperform rating to a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weir Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Weir Group has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

