WeTrust Price Hits $0.0119 on Major Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $348.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, DDEX, Liqui and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WeTrust

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

