Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Trading 4.3% Higher

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.52 and last traded at C$37.35, 576,552 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,015,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.80.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,245.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

