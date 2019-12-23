Winco (WCO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,244.00

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Winco has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Winco token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange. Winco has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $2,244.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00049447 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00331289 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003805 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013186 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015353 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009741 BTC.

About Winco

Winco (WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto . Winco’s official website is winco.io . Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

