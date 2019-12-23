WIZBL Hits Market Capitalization of $170,717.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, WIZBL has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One WIZBL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. WIZBL has a market cap of $170,717.00 and $9,917.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WIZBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00182795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.01178114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00118081 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WIZBL Coin Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WIZBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WIZBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIZBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.