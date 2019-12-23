WOLLO (WLO) Price Down 13.3% This Week

WOLLO (CURRENCY:WLO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. WOLLO has a total market capitalization of $223,782.00 and approximately $1,045.00 worth of WOLLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOLLO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. Over the last week, WOLLO has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00183015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.01180420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00118158 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WOLLO’s total supply is 674,999,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,057,496 tokens. The Reddit community for WOLLO is /r/pigzbe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WOLLO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WOLLO is pigzbe.com

WOLLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOLLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOLLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOLLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

