XEL Trading Down 18.4% This Week (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, XEL has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. XEL has a market cap of $350,062.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000630 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The official website for XEL is xel.org

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.