YayYo’s (NASDAQ:YAYO) Quiet Period To End on December 23rd

YayYo’s (NASDAQ:YAYO) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 23rd. YayYo had issued 2,625,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $10,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During YayYo’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

YayYo stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. YayYo has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

