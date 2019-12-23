Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report $5.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $3.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $43.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $43.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.33 million, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $22.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $218,600.00. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $818,600 in the last ninety days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 578.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Arvinas by 14,782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 231,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arvinas by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the period. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN stock remained flat at $$39.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,427,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,466. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.