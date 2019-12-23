Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post $3.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the lowest is $3.78 billion. Textron reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $13.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Textron’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 87.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. Textron has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

