Zacks: Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.71. RPM International reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Group upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $419,515.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,123.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $834,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 156.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,400 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,470,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,839,000 after purchasing an additional 179,678 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,387,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RPM International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after buying an additional 74,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 486,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. RPM International has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

