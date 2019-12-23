Zacks: Analysts Set $76.00 Price Target for Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $76.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Millicom International Cellular an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of TIGO stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 203,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 170.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $74.71.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.09). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 35.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,040,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,538,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,263,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,366,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

