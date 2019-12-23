Zacks: Brokerages Expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($1.42). MacroGenics reported earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.94) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann cut their price target on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of MGNX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,354. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 24,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,486,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,128,000 after buying an additional 4,467,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 29.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,662,000 after acquiring an additional 994,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,198,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 161,920 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,422,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after acquiring an additional 130,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

