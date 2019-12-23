Zacks: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) Given $1.10 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $1.10 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ekso Bionics an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

EKSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 449,348 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,398,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 608,759 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. 1,922,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,757. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 376.63% and a negative net margin of 100.36%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

