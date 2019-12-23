Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.75 ($49.71).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €44.79 ($52.08) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.93. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.