Zippie (ZIPT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Zippie token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and CoinBene. Zippie has a total market cap of $365,824.00 and approximately $1,787.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zippie has traded 63.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00182830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.01177607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00118198 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zippie’s official website is zippie.org

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

