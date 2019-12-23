Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.86) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of ZOE traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 5.90 ($0.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,419 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.27. Zoetic International has a 12-month low of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 13.90 ($0.18).
About Zoetic International
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.