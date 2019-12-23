ZUM TOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $32,478.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $32,478.00 and approximately $346.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00644118 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001665 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001678 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,020,918,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,826,101,687 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

