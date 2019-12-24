-$0.02 EPS Expected for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. Energy Recovery reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 13,605 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $125,438.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,109,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,714.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,499. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,149,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 36,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after buying an additional 107,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 104.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 247,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 276,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,790. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $529.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

