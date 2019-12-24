-$0.29 EPS Expected for Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.26). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02.

SELB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 689,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,787. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

