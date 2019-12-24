$0.33 EPS Expected for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Evergy posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 609,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,521. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $66,200.00. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $323,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $840,930 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 57.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

