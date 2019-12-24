$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Ichor to $34.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ichor by 24.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 108,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.07. 63,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $762.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.81. Ichor has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.