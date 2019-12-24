0xcert (ZXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $291,476.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xcert has a total market cap of $291,476.00 and $43,192.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00039056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.09 or 0.06168490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029739 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

