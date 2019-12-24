$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.12. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.40. 9,477,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,973,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.52. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,044 shares of company stock worth $242,790. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,262,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $72,141,000 after purchasing an additional 187,605 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 24,524 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 502,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,728,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

