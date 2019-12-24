10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXG. Cowen began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

TXG stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $88.98.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $61.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.33 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

