$11.99 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report $11.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.23 million and the lowest is $11.75 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $46.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.98 million to $46.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $54.08 million, with estimates ranging from $52.81 million to $55.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million.

CSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 169,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,842. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.