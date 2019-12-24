$11.99 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report $11.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.23 million and the lowest is $11.75 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $46.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.98 million to $46.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $54.08 million, with estimates ranging from $52.81 million to $55.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 169,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,842. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
