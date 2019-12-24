$136.69 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post sales of $136.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.28 million to $139.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $123.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $433.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $442.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $517.49 million, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $539.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,829 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,019,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $85,696,000 after acquiring an additional 416,234 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

