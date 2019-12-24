$159.15 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will announce sales of $159.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.06 million to $160.44 million. Trex reported sales of $139.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $739.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $733.63 million to $741.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $849.31 million, with estimates ranging from $838.03 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $365,764.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,881.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $233,020.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,232.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 28.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,085,000 after purchasing an additional 818,735 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Trex by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,024,000 after buying an additional 760,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Trex by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,911,000 after buying an additional 147,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 921,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,039,000 after acquiring an additional 446,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TREX traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $89.37. 116,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,879. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $53.48 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.