$21.48 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report sales of $21.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the highest is $21.52 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $17.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $99.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.54 million to $100.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $115.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Capital lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,123,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 436,428 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,934,000. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

MITK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. 370,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of -0.35. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

