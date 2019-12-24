$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will report $4.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year sales of $16.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $16.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

GPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. MKM Partners set a $18.00 price target on GAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after buying an additional 1,624,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GAP by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GAP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 691.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 927,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of GAP by 43.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,053,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,873,000 after acquiring an additional 923,316 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,072,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,283. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

