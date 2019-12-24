4NEW Trading Down 24.5% Over Last Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $6,403.00 and approximately $1,239.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00182085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.01172409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00116513 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Exrates, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

