$86.06 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to announce $86.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.91 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $87.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $348.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $349.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $352.31 million, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $356.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGBN. Boenning Scattergood cut Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

EGBN stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 167,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,173. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

