Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.63. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 58,843 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.
The company has a market cap of $159.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
