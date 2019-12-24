Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.63. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 58,843 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

The company has a market cap of $159.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

