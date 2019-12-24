Accenture’s (ACN) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.48.

Accenture stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 138,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.8% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 5,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 12.1% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

