Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Receives $44.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 78,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,135. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

