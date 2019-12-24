Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Trading Up 11%

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) shares were up 11% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.11, approximately 1,183,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 602,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADRO. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 31.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

