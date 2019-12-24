Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives $29.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Afya in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.56. 128,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,554. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Afya has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.67.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.27 million. Analysts predict that Afya will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth $8,782,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth about $10,189,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,256,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

