Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akari Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of -2.81.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Akari Therapeutics worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

