Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Up 7%

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.61, 1,222,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,129,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKBA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

The stock has a market cap of $720.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $288,554 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,227,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,772,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,885,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 934,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 346,242 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

