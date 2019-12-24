ALAX (ALX) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

ALAX (CURRENCY:ALX) traded up 78.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One ALAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, CoinBene and Crex24. ALAX has a market cap of $39,992.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of ALAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALAX has traded 597.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034300 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ALAX

ALAX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. ALAX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,757,685 tokens. The Reddit community for ALAX is /r/Alaxplatform . The official website for ALAX is alax.io . ALAX’s official Twitter account is @ALAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALAX Token Trading

ALAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Liquid and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

