Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Shares Up 5.9%

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.72, approximately 213,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 170,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alio Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alio Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.76% of Alio Gold worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

