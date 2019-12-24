Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Shares Up 5.9%

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.72, approximately 213,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 170,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alio Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter.
Alio Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO)
Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.
