AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $151,374.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. AllSafe has a market cap of $151,374.00 and approximately $302.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

