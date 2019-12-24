Alpha Token Price Hits $0.0101 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Alpha Token has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Token has a market cap of $284,995.00 and approximately $652.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including CoinLim, EtherFlyer, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,172,657 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer, CoinLim and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

