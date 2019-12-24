American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.51

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.51 and traded as high as $87.53. American States Water shares last traded at $85.40, with a volume of 6,759 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get American States Water alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). American States Water had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $34,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $815,885.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $45,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,080.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,305 shares of company stock worth $299,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 30,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.