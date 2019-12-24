American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Superconductor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

AMSC stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.42. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $170.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.25. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $78,489.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter worth about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 126.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,099,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

