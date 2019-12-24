Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

ABCB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,374. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

