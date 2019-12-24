Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.22. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. Stephens set a $10.00 price objective on CNH Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,266 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,958,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,258 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,321,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,586,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after buying an additional 1,149,391 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $11.09. 889,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,119. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

