Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report $150.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Photronics posted sales of $124.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $638.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $647.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,780 shares of company stock worth $910,969. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Photronics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 433,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Photronics by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after buying an additional 57,785 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Photronics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

