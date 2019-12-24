Analysts Anticipate VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) to Announce ($0.07) EPS

Shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.80 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VirTra Systems an industry rank of 15 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VirTra Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. 1,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,686. VirTra Systems has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 million, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. VirTra Systems had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VirTra Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VirTra Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VirTra Systems worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

